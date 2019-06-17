SCDF ragging incident death: NSF's last words were 'cannot encik'

Kenneth Chong Chee Boon (left), 38, a lieutenant, and Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, 40, a first senior warrant officer, are on trial over the death of 22-year-old Corporal Kok Yuen Chin in May 2018.

SINGAPORE - The last words uttered by Corporal Kok Yuen Chin before falling into the 12-m deep pump well were of protest.

"Cannot encik," the 22-year-old had said, just seconds before he was pushed into the Tuas View Fire Station pump well where he drowned during a ragging incident to mark the completion of his national service.

Regular specialists in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are referred to as enciks.

Cpl Kok's last words were heard in video footage shown in court on Monday (June 17) during an ongoing trial over his death.

The officers in charge of the fire station on May 13 last year, the day of the ragging incident, are contesting the charges.