SCDF ragging incident death: NSF's last words were 'cannot encik'

Kenneth Chong Chee Boon (left), 38, a lieutenant, and Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, 40, a first senior warrant officer, are on trial over the death of 22-year-old Corporal Kok Yuen Chin in May 2018.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Tan Tam Mei
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The last words uttered by Corporal Kok Yuen Chin before falling into the 12-m deep pump well were of protest.

"Cannot encik," the 22-year-old had said, just seconds before he was pushed into the Tuas View Fire Station pump well where he drowned during a ragging incident to mark the completion of his national service.

Regular specialists in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are referred to as enciks.

Cpl Kok's last words were heard in video footage shown in court on Monday (June 17) during an ongoing trial over his death.

The officers in charge of the fire station on May 13 last year, the day of the ragging incident, are contesting the charges.

The two on trial - Kenneth Chong Chee Boon, 38, a lieutenant, and Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, 40, a first senior warrant officer - were rota commander and deputy rota commander, respectively, that night.

The commanders were each charged in July last year with aiding a rash act that caused grievous hurt by illegal omission.

They had allegedly failed to prevent a group of officers from making Cpl Kok to enter the pump well, thereby endangering his life.

Three more officers were charged for their involvement, of which two - including staff sergeant Adighazali Suhaimi - have been convicted.

Last December, SSgt Adighazali was sentenced to a months' jail.

He had pleaded guilty to intentionally obstructing the course of justice by deleting video footage that showed a close-up of Cpl Kok sitting at the edge of the well before he was pushed in.

He has finished serving his sentence.

The night of May 13 last year started out with a cake-cutting ceremony for Cpl Kok, a Malaysian national and Singapore permanent resident.

During the ceremony, there were mentions of the pump well, which the men refer to as "kolam".

In video evidence of the events leading up to the full-time national serviceman's death, multiple people could be heard teasing him about the kolam ritual, which involved Cpl Kok getting into the pump well.

His rota mate, SSgt Adighazali, took the witness stand on the sixth day of the trial on Monday.

The 33 year-old said he had given Cpl Kok advice about the kolam ritual.

"I told him personally, one-to-one, either you go in by yourself or somebody will push you," said SSgt Adighazali.When the prosecution asked why he had said this, SSgt Adighazali said it was "just advice" to Cpl Kok.Probed further about the reason for such advice, he said he believed that there was less chance of injury if a person enters the pump well himself, as compared to when someone else pushes him in.

He also said he thought that someone would push Cpl Kok in if he did not enter himself as there was "persistent cheering to want to see him go in".

SSgt Adighazali also gave his account of what happened that night.

He said the mention of kolam and the act of carrying Cpl Kok towards the pump well was "just joking and teasing" until a commotion happened while the group was gathered at the well.

He said he thought the "prank" would stop after they had put Cpl Kok on the ground near the well. "But there was a commotion, and that was when I felt that something was going to happen."

At some point, someone told them to stop the activity and he was told to quit taking video, but the commotion built up and soon after Cpl Kok was pushed into the well.

The trial will continue later in the day where SSgt Adighazali is expected to be cross-examined by lawyers for Chong and Nazhan.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Singapore courts SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru
Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Pedestrian thumps fist on car bonnet along Scotts Road for no reason
Pedestrian thumps fist on car bonnet along Scotts Road for no reason
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she&#039;s yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she's yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Singaporean artist imagines MRT as a mode of transportation in space
Singaporean artist imagines MRT as a mode of transportation in space
Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish
Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish
Father&#039;s Day 2019: Here&#039;s how celebrities paid tribute to their dads
Father's Day 2019: Here's how celebrities paid tribute to their dads
Girls&#039; Generation Taeyeon reveals she is struggling with depression
Girls' Generation Taeyeon reveals she is struggling with depression
Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision
Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision
How much does it cost to live near the top primary schools in Singapore?
How much does it cost to live near the top primary schools in Singapore?

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Why you should focus on how your kids use media instead of how long
Why you should focus on how your kids use media instead of how long
P1 registration for 2020, all you need to know
P1 registration for 2020, all you need to know

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Karen Mok made me cry during her final concert in Singapore
Karen Mok made me cry during her final concert in Singapore
Lawrence Wong of Yanxi Palace fame to hold first Singapore fan meeting
Lawrence Wong of Yanxi Palace fame to hold first Singapore fan meeting
I tried an unagi sauce that&#039;s literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
I tried an unagi sauce that's literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don&#039;t use toothpaste on burns
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don't use toothpaste on burns

SERVICES