SCDF ragging incident: NSF almost made to enter pump well hours before he was pushed into it, says witness

He later identified the colleague as Staff Sergeant Al-Khudaifi Chang, who had testified on Monday.

"He was holding onto Kok, and said kolam, but (Chong) came forward to them and told him to stop in a stern tone," said WO1 Mulifatullah, adding that he has always known Chong to be a "person of discipline" and they knew each other before they were posted to the fire station.

On the night of May 13 last year, Cpl Kok, 22, drowned after he was pushed into the pump well in a ragging ritual that was part of activities to mark the completion of his national service.

The ongoing trial involves Chong, 38, a lieutenant, and Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, 40, a first senior warrant officer who was deputy rota commander. The two were in charge of the station that night.

They were each charged with aiding a rash act that caused grievous hurt by illegal omission. The two had allegedly failed to prevent a group of officers from making Cpl Kok enter the pump well, thereby endangering his life.

WO1 Mulifatullah, who was posted to Tuas View Fire Station in 2014, also told the court that he witnessed at least three kolam incidents before the fatal one in May last year, where colleagues had entered the fire station's pump well by themselves or by force.

He did not mention when the three cases happened but said that Chong and Nazhan were not present when they occurred.

WO1 Mulifatullah himself had entered the pump well of another fire station as part of the kolam ritual when he was a full-time national serviceman with the SCDF, before his operationally ready date (ORD) in 2008.

"My rota mates wanted to 'kolam' me, but I went in by myself and willingly," he said, adding that he did so as he found it fun and saw it as a bonding activity.

On the evening before the fatal incident, the servicemen on duty had gathered in the fire station's control room to hold a cake-cutting ceremony for Cpl Kok.

WO1 Mulifatullah said he recalled someone mentioning the word kolam during the festivities, which he understood to mean that Cpl Kok would be taken to the pump well.

When asked why he thought that, he said: "Because he was going to ORD soon, so I thought it was their intention to bring him to the pump well."