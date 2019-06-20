SCDF ragging incident: Officer on standby told to rescue Cpl Kok seconds after fatal push

SINGAPORE - Just three seconds after Corporal Kok Yuen Chin fell into the Tuas View Fire Station pump well, a fellow Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer gave instructions in a panic for another to enter the well to save him.

The phrase "Go down, faster", said in Mandarin, is heard repeatedly in video footage that captured the last moments of Cpl Kok, 22, before he is pushed into the 12m-deep well on the night of May 13 last year.

The instruction was directed at Cpl Sok Leng, a swimming instructor who was told to be on standby in case anything went awry, Staff Sergeant Ng Meng Kiat told the court on Wednesday (June 19).

Taking the witness stand in an ongoing trial involving two SCDF officers linked to Cpl Kok's death, Staff Sgt Ng, also known as Chris, said he gave the instruction so quickly after the full-time national serviceman fell in because of "instinct" when Cpl Kok did not resurface.

On the night of the incident, Cpl Kok was pushed into the Tuas View Fire Station pump well in a ragging ritual that was part of activities to mark the completion of his national service.

The ongoing trial involves two officers each charged with aiding a rash act that caused grievous hurt by illegal omission.

Kenneth Chong Chee Boon, 38, a lieutenant, and Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, 40, a first senior warrant officer, were rota commander and deputy rota commander, respectively, and were in charge of the station that night.

The duo had allegedly failed to prevent a group of officers from making Cpl Kok enter the pump well, thereby endangering his life.

After Cpl Kok fell into the well, the group gathered there mounted a rescue operation where some, including Staff Sgt Ng, entered the well with breathing apparatus while others used equipment to pump water out of the well.

Staff Sgt Ng was the one who found and retrieved Cpl Kok's body .

He told the court that he felt around at the bottom of the well, and eventually found what he made out to be Cpl Kok's head.

"I started to pull him closer by his chin and started to ascend up the ladder, with Kok grabbed close to me," said Staff Sgt Ng.