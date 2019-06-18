SCDF ragging incident: Witness says he told NSF that it's enter pump well or risk being pushed

Witness Adighazali Suhaimi (far left) said he offered "brotherly advice" to Corporal Kok Yuen Chin on the night he drowned in the pump well. Nazhan Mohamed Nazi (centre), a first senior warrant officer, was the deputy rota commander, while Kenneth Chong Chee Boon (right), a lieutenant, was the rota commander that night.

On the night he drowned, Corporal Kok Yuen Chin was told he had two choices: he could either enter the fire station pump well himself, or be pushed in.

This was told to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer by rota mate Staff Sergeant (SSgt) Adighazali Suhaimi during the cake-cutting ceremony on the night of May 13 last year. They had gathered in the control room at Tuas View Fire Station to celebrate Cpl Kok's impending operationally ready date.

SSgt Adighazali had told Cpl Kok, 22, a Malaysian national and Singapore permanent resident, of the possibility he would be pushed into the 12m-deep pump well, also known as the "kolam".

SSgt Adighazali was testifying yesterday in the ongoing trial of two SCDF officers, each charged with aiding a rash act that caused grievous hurt by illegal omission.

Kenneth Chong Chee Boon, 38, a lieutenant, and Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, 40, a first senior warrant officer, were rota commander and deputy rota commander, respectively, that night.

The duo, who were in charge of the fire station then, had allegedly failed to prevent a group of officers from making Cpl Kok enter the pump well, thereby endangering his life.