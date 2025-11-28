Man gets entire arm stuck in HDB kitchen drain pipe, rescued by SCDF after 2 hours

A man was rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and taken to hospital after he got his entire left arm stuck in a kitchen drain pipe in a Jurong West HDB flat.

The incident occurred at about 1.35pm on Thursday (Nov 27) at Block 338A Tah Ching Road, said SCDF in a Facebook post.

Firefighters from Jurong Fire Station and rescuers from the SCDF's elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team who attended to the case found the man lying conscious below the kitchen sink, with his arm trapped in the drain pipe.

To create sufficient space for the rescue operation, a team of first responders removed the kitchen sink and dismantled the cabinet containing the pipe.

Another team proceeded to the unit directly below and cut a segment of the pipe to allow rescuers to see the trapped arm and decide how to carefully manoeuvre the limb to free it.

About two hours after SCDF arrived at the flat, the man's arm was eased out of the drain pipe with the help of a lubricant.

SCDF said a medical team from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital was also on-site to assess and render medical support to the man. He was given an intravenous drip and remained conscious throughout the rescue operation.

The victim was taken to National University Hospital after being freed.

