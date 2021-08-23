SCDF rescues elderly woman standing on ledge outside Jurong HDB flat

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescued an elderly woman who stood on a ledge outside her kitchen on Friday (Aug 20) morning.

At approximately 10.35am, SCDF received a call for assistance at Block 113 Tao Ching Road.

Upon their arrival, SCDF said that an elderly woman was seen perched on a ledge outside her kitchen.

SCDF told AsiaOne that one safety life air pack was deployed as a precautionary measure while SCDF firefighters held on to the woman from the kitchen window.

From the HDB unit above, a Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rescuer was deployed.

The DART rescuer rappelled down and with assistance from the firefighters, the elderly woman was safely brought in through her kitchen window.

The rescue was being recorded by an onlooker from a nearby building and it has since been widely shared on social media.

Netizens were quick to praise the decisiveness of the rescuers involved.

According to SCDF, no injuries were reported from the incident.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

