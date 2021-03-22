SCDF rescues girl trapped on top of playground structure at Pasir Ris Park

A girl found herself stuck after climbing to the top of a playground structure at Pasir Ris Park on Saturday (March 20) evening.

In a video clip circulating on social media, she was seen sitting on the roof of the tower, surrounded by curious onlookers, policemen, as well as Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers who came to her rescue.

They used a ladder to reach her and the girl made her way down safely with support from an SCDF officer. The child was later led to a stretcher.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said they received a call for assistance near the playground that day at 5.55pm.

After rescuing the girl, an SCDF paramedic assessed her condition. She refused to be taken to the hospital.

