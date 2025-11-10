SCDF rescues man working on 30m-high crane in Katong after he feels unwell

A man started feeling unwell while working on a 30-metre-high tower crane at a construction site in Katong and was unable to climb down on his own.

He was then rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

At about 5.30pm on Monday (Nov 10), SCDF firefighters and rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) responded to the incident which occurred along Thiam Siew Avenue.

Four Dart rescuers and two SCDF firefighters used a cat ladder to climb up the crane and get to the worker, who was inside the crane cabin.

The rescuers provided him with water and administered oxygen.

They also set up height lowering equipment before securing the worker onto a stretcher and lowering him to the ground.

He was accompanied by one of the rescuers — who was attached to the stretcher to ensure the man's safety.

The worker was assessed by an SCDF paramedic before being taken to Changi General Hospital.

