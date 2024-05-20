SCDF rescues trapped driver, 78, from flipped car in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE - A 78-year-old driver had to be extricated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) from his car after it flipped on its side in Toa Payoh on May 19.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted at about 1.10pm to the accident involving a car that was believed to have skidded in Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

Photographs and footage taken by ST of the aftermath show that the car broke its bumper and a roadside barrier, scattering soil and debris in its wake.

SCDF said the man was found trapped in the driver’s seat, and had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment.

He was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

At least seven SCDF personnel, two SCDF vehicles, one ambulance and three police vehicles were deployed to the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.