SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George's Avenue

PHOTO: Reddit/obiwanguacamole
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

A rescue operation on Wednesday (Jan 15) afternoon had onlookers in Jalan Besar craning their necks.

They watched as a woman in a yellow T-shirt hung on to the air-conditioning ledge of a unit on the 14th floor of Block 7 King George's Avenue.

Two other persons could be seen sitting on the ledge as they held onto the woman whose body was dangling in the air.

In a clip shared by Reddit user obiwanguacamole, several officers were seen assessing the situation from the window.

SCDF saves man holding on to his life earlier today from r/singapore

A male Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer climbed out to the ledge, and squeezed his body between the open window pane and the air-con compressor to reach the woman.

It was difficult to move around within the tight space on the ledge, so the compressor was removed for the rescue.

Once it was out of the way, the officer swiftly heaved the woman onto the ledge by the back of her shorts.

As she was pulled to safety, a round of claps rang out.

The person who recorded the clip could also be heard calling the SCDF officer a hero for his brave act.

A SCDF spokesperson told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance on Jan 15 at 1.25pm and saw a person on the window ledge when they arrived at the scene.

The person was rescued by SCDF, the police, and members of the public by manually pulling the person to safety, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the police told AsiaOne that a 62-year-old woman was subsequently arrested under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about
SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) Singapore Police Force Rescue

TRENDING

Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George's Avenue
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Ikea recalls Troligtvis travel mugs after tests show they release above-normal levels of plastic softener
Ikea recalls Troligtvis travel mugs after tests show they release above-normal levels of plastic softener
New Zealand man fined for exploiting Singaporeans on working holiday
New Zealand man fined for exploiting Singaporeans on working holiday
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES