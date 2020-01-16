SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George's Avenue

A rescue operation on Wednesday (Jan 15) afternoon had onlookers in Jalan Besar craning their necks.

They watched as a woman in a yellow T-shirt hung on to the air-conditioning ledge of a unit on the 14th floor of Block 7 King George's Avenue.

Two other persons could be seen sitting on the ledge as they held onto the woman whose body was dangling in the air.

In a clip shared by Reddit user obiwanguacamole, several officers were seen assessing the situation from the window.

A male Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer climbed out to the ledge, and squeezed his body between the open window pane and the air-con compressor to reach the woman.

It was difficult to move around within the tight space on the ledge, so the compressor was removed for the rescue.

Once it was out of the way, the officer swiftly heaved the woman onto the ledge by the back of her shorts.

As she was pulled to safety, a round of claps rang out.

The person who recorded the clip could also be heard calling the SCDF officer a hero for his brave act.

A SCDF spokesperson told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance on Jan 15 at 1.25pm and saw a person on the window ledge when they arrived at the scene.

The person was rescued by SCDF, the police, and members of the public by manually pulling the person to safety, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the police told AsiaOne that a 62-year-old woman was subsequently arrested under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

lamminlee@asiaone.com