SCDF uses rescue tools to release child's foot stuck in escalator at Jewel

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to a call for assistance at 78 Airport Boulevard at 3.20pm and that the boy's foot was released using rescue tools.

SINGAPORE - A child was taken to hospital after getting a foot stuck in an escalator at Jewel Changi Airport on Monday (June 24).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call for assistance at 78 Airport Boulevard at 3.20pm and that the boy's foot was released using rescue tools.

He was conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital in an SCDF ambulance.

A spokesman for Jewel Changi Airport confirmed the incident and said: "Investigations showed that the incident occurred when his foot was brushing along the sides of the escalator."

She added: "The child was assessed by medical personnel onsite, and he will undergo further checks at a hospital. We advise all shoppers to stay vigilant, especially with children, when riding on escalators at all times."