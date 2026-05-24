From $2 meals to school aid: New initiatives rolled out in Sengkang to help residents cope with rising costs

New and expanded community support initiatives aimed at helping residents cope with rising living costs will be rolled out, including affordable meal programmes, financial assistance for families and enhanced learning support for children with dyslexia.

These include subsidised $2 breakfast sets and a scheme offering up to $250 for eligible families to purchase essential school items.

Speaking at a doorstop at Sengkang Community Club on Sunday (May 24) after interacting with residents, Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow said the measures are part of a broader nationwide effort to help Singaporeans manage ongoing economic pressures.

Siow, who is also Acting Transport Minister, noted that the Government has introduced several support measures in recent months, including transport enhancements, financial aid and household rebates.

He added that additional feeder and city bus services have been introduced since May last year to improve connectivity and encourage off-peak travel, with some commuters benefiting from free rides during non-peak hours.

Siow also highlighted the Government’s recently announced $1 billion support package to help households and businesses cope with rising fuel and electricity costs.

"We also enhanced corporate income tax rebates and cash (support) fund was given to small and medium-sized enterprises to help them with cash flow."

For households, Siow said that support measures include upcoming CDC vouchers, cost-of-living special payments, Service and Conservancy Charges rebates and U-Save rebates to help residents manage utility expenses.

"We are watching the situation carefully, and if the situation changes or deteriorates, the Government will consider further support," he said.

@asiaone Speaking after his ministerial community visit to Sengkang on Sunday (May 24), Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, acknowledged feedback from residents on their concerns in relation to rising costs due to the impact of Middle East War. He assured Singaporeans that the Government is keeping an eye on the situation and will consider further support, if necessary. #sgnews #Singapore #MiddleEast #War #Costs ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Grassroots initiatives expanded to support residents

Alongside Siow was adviser to Sengkang GRC grassroots organisations Theodora Lai, who highlighted expanded community support initiatives aimed at helping residents manage daily expenses.

She said that one initiative, Sunrise Specials, offers residents weekday breakfast sets for $2 and coffee or tea at discounted prices across participating coffee shops in Sengkang.

"Over the past year, we have served up more than 15,000 breakfast sets and over 40,000 cups of coffee and I am glad that this can be done for another year," said Lai.

To further support families with school-going children, Lai said a new Sengkang Cares School Uniform Fund will be launched.

Eligible lower- to middle-income households can receive up to $250 to purchase essential school items such as uniforms and shoes.

Additionally, Lai also said efforts include a partnership with the Dyslexia Association of Singapore to strengthen support for children, where the organisation currently supports about 575 students in Sengkang North.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com