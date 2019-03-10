Schoolboys imitate parkour moves by leaping from HDB block ledge at Serangoon North

A group of young boys in school uniforms were spotted leaping from a ledge at Block 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1 on Wednesday afternoon (Oct 2).

Stomp contributor Tiramisu witnessed the boys' acts from her office opposite the block.

In a video she shared with Stomp, the boys can be seen leaping from a ledge on the second storey of the HDB block to the roof of a small building next to it.

"It was so scary to see them playing parkour," she said.

"Nowadays these youngsters like to follow things they see on YouTube and Facebook.

"It may have only been on the second floor but if one of them fell, they could still get injured.

"Dangerous acts and any misstep will lead to serious consequences."

