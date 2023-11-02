Scoot cabin crew berates mum for letting kid stand on seat: 'Don't you know it's very dangerous?'

An airline cabin crew's snappy response to an in-flight safety issue has divided opinions online.

The incident happened on Oct 31 while the plane was taxiing on the runway, according a TikTok video shared by Little_jap on Wednesday (Nov 1).

It showed a Scoot cabin crew berating a mother whose son was seen standing on the seat.

The cabin crew said in Mandarin: "Don't you know it's very dangerous?

"I'll have to write a report if anything happens to him. And it's going to be very long."

The cabin crew chided that the passenger must take some responsibility to stop her son.

"I was scared when I saw what was happening from over there," she added, before walking away.

The passenger later apologised to the cabin crew. It wasn't indicated in the video where this plane was headed to or when the incident took place.

The video, which has garnered over 50,000 views, has sparked much discussion on social media. Many netizens felt that the cabin crew's response was unprofessional.

"She's more worried about writing the report, and not the kid," one netizen said, while another said that the cabin crew was rude.

However, others were less critical, saying that the cabin crew's response was a natural reaction.

"Everyone should understand the difficulties faced by flight attendants. It is not an easy job to deal with all kinds of people," one netizen said.

"Safety first. Don't wait for something to happen before regretting it," another added.

AsiaOne has contacted Scoot and Little_jap for more information.

Passengers must remain in their seats with seatbelts securely fastened during taxi, take-off and landing, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

They can also minimise safety risks during a flight by observing cabin safety procedures and paying attention to cabin crew’s instructions.

