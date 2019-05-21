Scoot flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after smoke alert

SINGAPORE - A Scoot flight made an emergency landing in Chennai, India on Monday (May 20) after pilots were alerted to a possible fire in the cargo area.

Flight TR567 was en route from Tiruchirappalli to Singapore when the cargo smoke warning trigger was activated more than an hour into the flight which departed at about 1.30am local time.

Confirming the incident, a Scoot spokesman told The Straits Times that the Airbus A-320 was carrying 165 passengers and six crew.

The pilots declared an emergency and the flight was diverted to Chennai where it landed safely at about 3.40am.

Passengers disembarked normally, the spokesman said.

"The aircraft has been grounded for investigations and preliminary assessment indicates a false warning," she said.

Scoot will operate a replacement flight to Chennai to transport passengers back to Singapore.

on Twitter *Singapore-bound Scoot Airways flight TR 567 flying from Trichy (Tamil Nadu) made an emergency landing at Chennai airport pic.twitter.com/5IxgY4Sfyz — CHOWKIDAR AMITA NANDAL (@amitanandal88) May 20, 2019

The flight is scheduled to depart Chennai at 3.30pm local time on Monday and arrive at Changi Airport after 10pm - about 14 hours behind time.

Hotel accommodation and meals have been arranged for customers in Chennai, the airline said.

"The safety of our customers are of Scoot's highest consideration. We apologise for any inconvenience caused." the spokesman added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.