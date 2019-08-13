Scoot flight makes u-turn back to Singapore - half an hour from Hong Kong airport

Hong Kong protesters greet the crew from one of the last few arriving flights at the city's international airport on Aug 12, 2019. All flights departing Hong Kong in the afternoon of Aug 12 were cancelled.

SINGAPORE - A Scoot flight from Singapore to Hong Kong made a u-turn about 30 minutes from its destination, after all flights in and out of the airport were cancelled abruptly on Monday (Aug 12).

Flight TR980, which was carrying 122 passengers, was due to arrive at Hong Kong International Airport at 6.05pm local time, a spokesman for the budget carrier told The Straits Times.

However, protestors staging a sit-in forced all flights in and out of the airport to be cancelled, and the plane's journey was disrupted at around 5.30pm, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware.

The plane landed back at Singapore Changi Airport at about 9.10pm local time.