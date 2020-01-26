Scoot making arrangements to bring back Singaporean passengers, crew quarantined in Hangzhou

Singapore Airlines’ budget arm Scoot said on Saturday (Jan 25) that it is making arrangements for a flight to bring back Singaporean passengers as well as the crew of flight TR188 which landed in the Chinese city of Hangzhou from Singapore on Friday.

"Subject to relevant regulatory approvals, Scoot is making arrangements to mount a flight to Hangzhou to transport 9 passengers of Singapore nationality and the 11 cabin crew and pilots who are currently still in Hangzhou under the care of the local authorities, back to Singapore. Scoot is working closely with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, the Changi Airport Group and the relevant authorities on the arrangements," a Scoot statement said.

A male passenger from the flight was taken for further blood tests after the flight landed, in a bid by the authorities to prevent the further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

All 314 passengers on the flight have been isolated at Hangzhou International Airport until the blood test results are released.

The passengers had to undergo “enhanced health screening” upon landing, said Scoot, adding that passengers sent for blood tests had to go for additional screening as well.

Earlier on Saturday, Scoot said that it wanted to clarify the “online conversation” about flight TR188. Due to the temporary suspension of all public transport networks in China’s Hubei province, the carrier cancelled all flights between Singapore and Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, from Jan 23 to Feb 2.

Those who had booked these cancelled flights were given three options: fly to Wuhan on a later date, re-route their flight to other destinations within China, Macau or Hong Kong, or get a full refund.

Out of the 314 passengers on flight TR188, about 110 were passengers who had originally planned to fly to Wuhan, but chose the option of re-routing their flight to Hangzhou.