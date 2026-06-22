Scoot resumes flights from Singapore to Jeddah

Scoot has resumed its thrice-weekly flights between Singapore and Jeddah from Monday (June 22) after they were suspended due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The company's decision to resume flights comes after "an assessment of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, as well as operational considerations", said Scoot in response to AsiaOne's queries.

The first flight departed from Singapore at 4.15pm on June 22.

"We will continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East closely and will adjust our flight paths as needed," added Scoot, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines.

Scoot also advised its customers to update their contact details on their website or subscribe to the mobile notification service to receive flight updates.

"The safety of our customers and staff is the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s top priority," said Scoot.

Singapore Airlines previously extended its Singapore-Dubai flight suspension from Feb 28 until Aug 2.

Data from Flightradar24.com, a global flight tracking service, showed that the overall number of flights by major Gulf airlines ‌has returned to 82 per cent of the average level on Feb 27, the day before the war started.

The flights of the big three — Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad — are above or near 90 per cent of their pre-war level.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com