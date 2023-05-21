Scoot will be giving eligible employees a performance bonus of about 6 months

Employees of the budget carrier Scoot will get a bumper performance bonus of 4.76 months, on the back of parent firm Singapore Airline's record profits.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Scoot said on Saturday (May 20) that eligible employees will also receive an additional 0.5 months of bonus for each of the last three financial years, or a maximum of 1.5 months.

This bonus is in recognition of employees' dedication, hard work, and sacrifices, said the airline.

SIA announced on Thursday that it will be rewarding eligible employees with a profit-sharing bonus of 6.65 months following the group's record earnings, and an additional maximum of 1.5 months of bonus in recognition of employees' hard work and sacrifices during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, SIA reported record revenue and profit numbers for the financial year 2022/2023.

Buoyed by record passenger loads, the airline's net profit came in at S$2.16 billion for the full year ended March 31, rebounding from a loss of S$962 million a year earlier.

This came on the back of record revenue of S$17.78 billion, a 133 per cent surge from 2022's S$7.62 billion.

