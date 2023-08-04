Score! Man proposes to girlfriend during Liverpool vs Bayern Munich match at Singapore National Stadium

It was a match made at a football match.

A man proposed to his girlfriend of six years at the friendly between German giants Bayern Munich and Premier League side Liverpool at the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday (Aug 2) night.

Mr Nino Vo, 30, told Mothership that he and his girlfriend, Ms Luu Tuyet Minh, 25, flew in from Vietnam to watch the match. They are both Liverpool fans.

During halftime, Mr Vo got down on his knees and asked Ms Minh to marry him.

A shocked but happy Ms Minh said "yes" immediately and hugged him.

Mr Vo put the ring on her finger as she cried tears of joy.

Then she flashed a big smile as she showed off her ring to a cheering crowd of fans.

It was a bittersweet moment though for them as Liverpool were beaten 4-3 by Bayern.

But they have a lifetime of matches ahead to cheer for as a married couple.

