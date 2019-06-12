SEA Games: Defending champion Joseph Schooling loses 50m butterfly gold to teammate Teong Tzen Wei

CLARK, Philippines - Olympic 100m butterfly champion Joseph Schooling was handed a shock defeat by teammate Teong Tzen Wei in the men’s 50m butterfly at the 30th SEA Games on Thursday night (Dec 5).

The 24-year-old, who has won the event three times at the biennial Games, clocked 23.61sec in the one-lap race to place second. Teong sprinted home in a personal best time of 23.55sec to take the gold.

Schooling said: “It was a hard race, kudos to Tzen Wei, he did really well and had a great start.

“I tried my best but sometimes that’s the result. I’m not too disappointed obviously to see my teammate in front of me; I’d rather have him in front of me than anyone else.”

Newly crowned 50m fly champion Teong said: “He’s my brother, we train in and out every day and I just got this one and he’s got many ahead of him. I’m just happy that Singapore both got on the podium.”

Singapore claimed three other gold medals in the pool.

Christie Chue won the women’s 200m breaststroke final in 2:28.71 while Elena Lee Pedersen claimed the women’s 50m backstroke title in 29.40sec.

The women’s 4x200m freestyle relay team of Gan Ching Hwee, Quah Ting Wen, Quah Jing Wen and Chue timed 8:07.00 to win the three-team race.

