Sea of pink: Thousands, including MPs, gather for annual Pink Dot SG rally

SINGAPORE – Hong Lim Park was awash in hues of pink on June 29 as thousands turned up for the annual Pink Dot SG rally at the Speakers’ Corner.

This year’s rally – the 16th edition since 2009 – sought to highlight discrimination against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community and called on participants to envision a more inclusive Singapore.

This is the second Pink Dot SG rally since Singapore repealed Section 377A, the law that criminalised gay sex.

Hundreds of participants penned messages to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was sworn in on May 15, to share their concerns on the challenges LGBTQ+ people face and their hopes for a more respectful and accepting Singapore.

A number of politicians were spotted at the event, including Mr Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and for Culture, Community and Youth.

Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Darryl David, Nee Soon GRC MPs Carrie Tan and Derrick Goh, Workers’ Party MPs Jamus Lim, He Ting Ru and Louis Chua, as well as Progress Singapore Party’s Lim Cher Hong and Jeffrey Khoo also showed up dressed in pink.

Pink Dot SG spokesman Clement Tan said the repeal of Section 377A showed that change is possible if the community continues to show up and speak up.

“We urge the public and our leaders to hear what we have to say and address our most urgent concerns. LGBTQ+ people need to be assured that they have a future in Singapore that is worth staying and fighting for,” Mr Tan added.

Attendees dressed in various shades of pink began streaming into Hong Lim Park around 3.30pm.

They laid out picnic mats and foldable chairs on the grass, and some even brought their pet dogs along.

As the performers took to the stage, participants waved pink and rainbow flags.

Similar to past rallies, attendees had to show a photo identification to confirm that they are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Foreigners are not allowed to take part in Speakers’ Corner events, which include the Pink Dot SG rally.

The night ended with attendees, who were encouraged to bring pink torches, getting together in a light-up formation to spell out the word “Equality”.

Mr Tan said: “During this period of change and transition, we look to our leaders and their promises for what lies ahead. They have staked the future of this country on a vision where everyone in society benefits, not just a few.

“We share that same vision and want to build a society where marginalised communities are better cared for and have a real shot at achieving their ‘Singapore Dream’.”

Section 377A was officially struck off the books in January 2023 after 93 MPs voted in favour of the move and then President Halimah Yacob assented to the Bill that proposed the repeal.

Thereafter, to guard against the move triggering a drastic shift in societal norms, changes to the Constitution were made to protect the current definition of marriage – as one between a man and a woman – from legal challenge.

