Man, 35, goes missing in waters near Punggol jetty; search underway

A search is underway for a 35-year-old man who's believed to have drowned in the waters off Punggol on Sunday (Aug 6).

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are conducting a search and rescue operation.

The police told AsiaOne they were alerted to a report of a missing man near Punggol Point Jetty at 3.45pm on Sunday.

Personnel from the police and SCDF were seen at the scene that afternoon, cordoning off a section of the area from the park connector near Northshore Plaza to The Punggol Settlement along 500 New Punggol Road, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

A boat, fire engines and ambulances were also deployed at the location, while many passers-by gathered to watch the operation.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing, the police said.

