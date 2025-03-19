Search underway for crocodile spotted on Lim Chu Kang Road, says NParks

The National Parks Board (NParks) is continuing the search for a crocodile spotted on Lim Chu Kang Road on Tuesday (March 18).

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, NParks Wildlife Management and Outreach Director Cyrena Lin said they were alerted to the crocodile sighting near Neo Tiew Crescent on Tuesday evening and immediately activated a team to search for it.

Facebook user Koo Guan Heng posted two pictures of the reptile lying on the road, which is located near Long Kuan Hung crocodile farm.

"Someone pet lizard sunbathing on the road," he said in the post on Tuesday evening.

According to NParks, members of the public should stay calm and back away if they see a crocodile. They should not approach, provoke, or feed the animal.

The public may also contact NParks at 1800-476-1600 to report any encounters.

The crocodile farm refused to comment when AsiaOne reached out to it.

Earlier on Jan 7, a crocodile was spotted in Yishun Dam. A video of the animal swimming along the edge of a canal near the dam was uploaded on the Sgfollowsall Instagram page.

NParks said it was likely to be an estuarine (saltwater) crocodile which feeds and rests in brackish and freshwater areas.

Last July, another crocodile was also seen swimming in Yishun Dam in a video uploaded to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page.

In both instances, NParks issued advisories for the public to stay away from the water.

