Sec 1 boy allegedly attacks classmate with bottle on 4th day of school, police investigating

An alleged dispute between two secondary one boys led to one allegedly attacking the other with a bottle, causing the latter to suffer a bleeding head wound.

The alleged perpetrator is assisting with police investigations into the Tuesday (Jan 7) incident at Admiralty Secondary School and will also be disciplined by the school.

In a Facebook post that same day, the victim's uncle Jeremy Goh claimed his nephew had been hit multiple times on the head with a water bottle by a classmate on school premises. He said that January 7 was his nephew's fourth day in a new school since he started Secondary 1.

The boy suffered a cut of about 5cm long on the back of his head and received stitches for the cut at a hospital.

Updating his post on Wednesday, Goh added that his nephew has been discharged from hospital and is on hospitalisation leave until Jan 14.

The police told AsiaOne they received a call for assistance at 31 Woodlands Crescent — the address of Admiralty Secondary School — at about 2pm on Tuesday.

Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel assessed a 12-year-old boy for injuries.

Another 12-year-old boy is assisting with ongoing police investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, Admiralty Secondary said it is aware of the incident between two students on Jan 7, which resulted in a cut on one student's head.

The school said it had called an ambulance to convey the injured student to the hospital and that the boy is in stable condition. It added that they are in touch with his parents and are closely monitoring his well-being.

"We take the safety and well-being of our students seriously, and the school does not condone any acts of violence," said Admiralty Secondary.

The student involved in the incident has been counselled, and disciplinary action will be meted out by the school.

"We understand the anxieties of family members and remind all to remain respectful in their interactions with school staff."

Goh told The Straits Times that paramedics informed him that his nephew likely had a concussion and that his blood pressure was high. The boy had also said he felt dizzy.

The man said to Shin Min Daily News his nephew said he had bumped into the other student while on the way to the school hall, which upset the latter and later led to the incident.

He highlighted that the boy is traumatised, and the family might transfer him to another school.

