Sec 1 posting results 2021: Over 80% of students posted to school within first 3 choices

Students who sat for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) in 2021 received their Secondary 1 school posting results on Wednesday (Dec 22).

This batch of students is the first to take the PSLE under the new scoring system that replaced the T-score system. This year, students were given an Achievement Level (AL) score ranging from 1 to 8 for each subject.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Education (MOE), over 80 per cent of students were posted to a secondary school within their first three choices. More than 90 per cent of students got into a school within their first six choices.

There were no secondary schools that required students to get a perfect PSLE score for admission under the new scoring system. A perfect score amounts to four points.

Secondary schools ran the integrated programme with a cut-off of between six and nine (M) points. The top schools had a cut-off of six points. No school had a cut-off of four or five points.

The cut-off point refers to the PSLE score of the last student posted to a particular school for each course, as per MOE.

MOE also said that students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools after they receive their Secondary 1 school posting results.

Students can refer to the website of their posted schools starting from Dec 22 for more information. This includes the following:

Instructions on online purchase of books and uniforms

Booklist

Reporting details

Parents of the incoming Secondary 1 cohort who are on Parents Gateway (PG) can also expect to receive information from their children’s posted schools.

The ministry notes that if a student is unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school on Jan 4, 2022, due to valid reasons, they may contact the school to confirm they are taking up the place. The school will then reserve the place for them.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.