Second fire in 2 years breaks out at popular Chinese restaurant

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out on Monday (Nov 23) afternoon at a popular restaurant in Boon Keng Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 5.10pm to a fire at Ban Heng restaurant, which is located on the ground floor of Block 22 Boon Keng Road.

The fire was linked to the kitchen exhaust duct, said the SCDF in a statement.

About 20 people were evacuated before SCDF officers arrived to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.

The SCDF said it is still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is the second time in two years that there has been a fire at the Boon Keng branch of the restaurant, which serves Chinese cuisine and has four other branches around the island.

In 2018, the blaze was also linked to an exhaust duct.

