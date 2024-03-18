Secondary 3 students invited to NDP NE shows after missing out due to Covid-19 restrictions

Students who missed out on the National Day Parade National Education (NE) shows during the Covid-19 pandemic will be invited to attend the shows in 2024 and 2025.

In a press release on Monday (March 18), the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said that these students were the Primary 5 cohorts who were unable to attend the shows due to pandemic-related restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Primary 5 students are usually given the opportunity to attend a NE Show, which is part of the students' collective NE learning experience since 1997.

"This experience aims to celebrate Singapore's progress as a nation and deepen our youths' appreciation of the Singaporean identity," the defence ministry added.

All current Secondary 3 students in Ministry of Education institutions will be invited to attend one of three NE shows which will take place on July 6, 13, or 20 this year.

Invitations will be sent out to parents via MOE's Parents Gateway portal between March 20 and 21. All interested attendees must indicate their interest by March 27, in order to apply for a ticket.

Parents of students who will be in Secondary 3 next year will receive their invitation letters in 2025.

For more information, students and their parents may contact their respective schools or e-mail ndp24tickets@defence.gov.sg.

