Secondary school student helps elderly man bleeding from fall, thanks to NCDCC training

"We learn, we lead, we serve" is the motto of the National Civil Defence Cadet Corps (NCDCC), which was exactly what 16-year-old Muhammad Aniq did when he found out a man in his 90s had suffered a bad fall at home.

His act of bravery was lauded on Facebook by his brother and grassroots leader, Norizam Baharon, on Wednesday night (Aug 19).

Earlier that afternoon, the pair were in the study area at Tampines Street 21 when a distressed elderly woman approached them for help, saying: "Aiya, he is dying. Help la. Help la. I don't know what to do."

Hearing that her husband was bleeding profusely from a fall, they rushed to the couple's flat to help. Seeing the condition of the man on the floor, Aniq's first aid training kicked in.

He immediately grabbed the nearest piece of cloth and twisted it before tying it around the man's arm to stop the bleeding.

On Aniq's instructions, the pair lifted the man onto his bed, while reassuring the elderly man that he would be alright.

In a bid to save precious time, Aniq volunteered to wait for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on the ground floor to guide the paramedics to the flat.

The elderly man was rushed to Changi General Hospital, the SCDF told AsiaOne.

Norizam wasn't the only one proud of his brother's quick-thinking and selflessness in the incident. Netizens too lauded the brothers for their swift action and thanked them for saving the man's life.

Aniq's not the first NCDCC cadet whose training and quick-thinking had saved the life of another.

Last year, fellow cadet Diniy Qurratuaini was on the bus home when the vehicle knocked down a woman. Realising the victim had no pulse, he immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the woman until she regained consciousness.

Her actions were praised by the SCDF, who said: "Diniy's quick thinking and selfless act showed that age is no barrier to saving lives."

