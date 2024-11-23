Secondary school student saves life of cardiac arrest victim in Pasir Ris, gets award and praise

While others learn subjects like maths or science, this student learnt to save lives—a skill that proved useful recently.

Secondary school student Mark Eli Fernando has saved the life of a cardiac arrest victim along Pasir Ris Street 21, according to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Friday (Nov 22).

Fernando received a notification of a cardiac arrest incident from his SCDF myResponder application at about 11.30am on Sep 7, 2024.

Without wasting any time, Fernando followed the notification and rushed to the scene, finding a man unconscious inside the unit.

He drew upon the first aid training he received as part of the Pathlight Hummingbird Scouts from Pathlight School, retrieving an automated external defibrillator (AED) from the lift lobby before returning to the unconscious man.

Fernando began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man, also using the AED in an attempt to revive him.

Fernando's efforts were subsequently rewarded as the cardiac arrest victim regained consciousness before the SCDF arrived.

The student was also awarded the SCDF Community Lifesaver Award on Oct 24, the SCDF shared.

"Thanks to Mark’s timely intervention and lifesaving actions, the man survived and is alive today," the SCDF said.

Praise from the public

Through his efforts, Fernando has also earned plaudits from members of the public who have left comments on the SCDF post.

One Facebook user commented that Fernando had truly rose to the occasion, while many others expressed praise for the good deed he had done.

"So immensely proud of this young man," a user also said. "It takes a lot of courage to perform CPR, not just knowledge. Thank you for what you've done to save a life!"

