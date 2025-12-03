13 men arrested for being suspected members of secret societies in islandwide operation

The police have arrested 13 men, aged between 21 and 39, for being suspected members of unlawful societies.

The islandwide secret-society suppression operation on Nov 28 and 29 was led by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and was supported by five police land divisions.

About 40 public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments, and food and beverage outlets, as well as close to 100 people, were checked.

Police investigations on the 13 are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society under Section 14(3) of the Societies Act 1966 shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

From 2022 to 2024, more than 1,300 suspected members of unlawful societies were arrested.

Figures from the Singapore Prison Service show that there has been a spike in the number of young people jailed for their involvement in secret society activities under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act.

The police also warned that they have zero tolerance towards any secret society and unlawful activities that may "threaten the public safety, peace and good order of the community".

They added that there will be regular enforcement operations at the various public entertainment and nightlife establishments, and popular congregation hotspots throughout the year-end festive season.

"Firm action will be taken against anyone who is associated with the secret societies and choose to flout the law. Members of the public are also advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the police," the police said.

[[nid:726172]]

editor@asiaone.com