Security officer removed from duty after rudely clapping at elderly couple to hurry up at Tan Tock Seng Hospital entrance

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has removed a security officer from his duties after he was caught rudely clapping at an elderly couple and a younger man to hurry them up at the hospital's entrance.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Feb 25), TTSH wrote that they are investigating the incident further with the security firm.

It said: "Tan Tock Seng Hospital values mutual respect and the safety and well-being of everyone in our hospital.

"We will work with our vendor partners to reinforce these same values to their staff deployed here."

The hospital's response comes after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

A TikTok video shared on Thursday (Feb 24) showed the security officer gesticulating at the male driver to "hurry up" as he got down to help an elderly man into a wheelchair.

The riled-up officer was also seen trying to explain that the man should have been dropped away from the hospital's entrance so as not to "block traffic".

Raising her voice to the security officer, the elderly woman who accompanied the man is heard saying: "I said sorry, ok? Auntie's old."

In the comments, netizens clapped back at the security officer for his lack of compassion.

The TikTok user also noted in the video that the road was marked with a single yellow zigzag line, which according to Land Transport Authority guidelines, allows for immediate pick-up and drop-off.

