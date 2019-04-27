See cute photos of CLEO bachelors cuddling with their pets

What can be cuter than a hot guy cuddling with animals? Probably nothing.

Which is why we took it upon ourselves to get the CLEO Bachelors to take photos with their pets! Scroll down for major cuteness and find out interesting facts about their pets (e.g. a cat that loves durian).

RESHAN

"Over the past few years I have had five dogs and two rescue cats. One of the reasons I love them all is that they get along all so well even though it's perceived that cats and dogs don't get along. They all are like one big happy family."

Photo: Cleo Magazine

IVAN

"I've had Teddy for five years. He has a very naughty way of getting our attention, but he is a great cuddler!"

Photo: Cleo Magazine

ISKANDAR

"If you think getting rejected by a lady is hard, you clearly haven't met Siti."

Photo: Cleo Magazine

JAZE

"My sister and I adopted Logan last year when he was slightly more than a year old. He's really playful. He never fails to bring me his toy whenever I reach home. Also, because he grew up in the company of cats, he gets along well with them. He loves fish too. Sometimes, I would say he' half-cat!"

Photo: Cleo Magazine

JOURDAIN

"I had him since he was two months old! Tux thinks that he's human and doesn't interact with dogs at all. He chases them away if they get too close. (Laughs)"

Photo: Cleo Magazine

SAUFFI

"I've had Cogi (the orange one) since he was one, and he basically has mood swings every day. I've had Earl Grey (aka E.G.) since the day he was born. He's a brave and loving cat who has a weird fetish for durian and egg yolk."

Photo: Cleo Magazine

AVINASH

"Clifford is 11 years old. He loves car rides, so he waits by the gate every Sunday morning for me to bring him into the car to drive to Macs for breakfast."

Photo: Cleo Magazine

IAN

"I've had Britney since 2002. An interesting thing about her is that she loves to eat pears, specifically Asian pears."

Photo: Cleo Magazine

TAI

"Moshi has matured from a playful puppy to a protector of the house. He exhibits alpha traits, dominating over my other two dogs, a Labrador and a standard poodle, but hes always keen to be with the family. He is extremely disciplined, never runs out of the house even if the gate is opened and never fails to greet any of my family members with the utmost enthusiasm when we return home, even if we were gone for just a while."

Photo: Cleo Magazine

Watch the video below to see some of the pets in action!

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.