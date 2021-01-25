See what see: Uncle rain blows on man who allegedly glared at him in Whampoa

Allegedly unhappy over being glared at by a diner, a shopkeeper decided to rain punches on his head, despite being in plain view of a pair of police officers.

The police immediately leapt into action, pulling the older man off the younger and subduing him.

They arrested the 56-year-old man and investigations are ongoing, the police confirmed with AsiaOne.

A video of the physical altercation, which took place on Jan 14 at Whampoa hawker centre, was uploaded onto social media on Saturday (Jan 23), where it generated a buzz and gotten over 700 shares.

Ya play it smart, dun retaliate when mata come Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Saturday, January 23, 2021

In the clip, which does not have audio, the shopkeeper could be seen walking up to a drink stall that's right in front of the diner's table. He turns towards the diner and his companions and gestures at them before turning back to order a drink.

A woman wearing a striped shirt then walked over and engaged one of the diner's female companions in what appeared to be a heated conversation. Both women were captured gesturing wildly and attempting to push at each other, even smacking a seat at one point.

After retrieving his drink, the shopkeeper walked over to the woman in stripes. As the male diner returned to his seat clapping, the shopkeeper walked over and pointed at the younger in the face before pummeling him.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the shopkeeper was unhappy as the diner had glared at him but denied doing so.

Speaking with the Chinese daily, a stall owner shared that while the shopkeeper had just opened his stall a few days prior to the incident but had already been involved in several arguments with diners.

"He's not a bad person and normally speaks in a friendly manner, it's just that his temper is rather explosive," she said.

