Seeking help for burnout is 'not weak'

As work stress can exact a toll on workers and employers, sufferers should not be ashamed to ask for help, says IMH psychologist

In 2012, work stress coupled with inadequate sleep caused a lawyer in private practice to have debilitating migraines every other day.

Mr Wong Yi not only suffered intense pain, but his vision was also affected, rendering him unable to read off his computer screen or review documents.

He told The New Paper recently: "I went to see a doctor. But when medication did not stop the pain, I had no choice but to take medical leave."

During this period, Mr Wong was working 11-hour days and sleeping only four to five hours. He became increasingly exhausted, demoralised and disillusioned.

When he realised that he was experiencing burnout, he took steps to help himself and left private practice to become an in-house lawyer in August 2014.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies burnout as an "occupational phenomenon", not a medical condition.

According to WHO, burnout occurs due to chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.