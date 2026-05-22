Segar LRT death: LTA probe ongoing, will improve safety measures based on findings 'as needed'

SINGAPORE — An official probe is under way into safety measures and processes concerning responses to incidents, after a man fell onto the LRT tracks in Bukit Panjang and died.

In a media reply late on May 21, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said its investigation will “look into the adequacy and appropriateness of safety measures and incident response processes”.

This follows the death of Mr Loh Hee Chen on early May 18, after the 68-year-old man fell in front of an oncoming train on the Bukit Panjang LRT Line.

The resulting disruption between the Senja and Bukit Panjang stations lasted for about four hours.

The incident is also under police investigation.

“Based on investigation findings, further improvements will be made as needed to improve commuter safety,” an LTA spokesperson said.

According to Chinese-language media reports, following Loh’s death his family members had raised concerns about the safety of LRT platforms, including the gaps between the platform barriers and the efficacy of obstacle detection systems on the unmanned LRT trains.

In its media reply, LTA said that along with the rail operators, it recognises the risk of falls onto MRT and LRT tracks.

It pointed out that all underground stations have full-height platform screen doors, while the installation of half-height platform screen doors started in 2009 for above-ground stations on the East-West and North-South Lines.

Such screen doors could not be installed at unmanned LRT stations due to physical limitations though, LTA added.

“PSDs (platform screen doors) must be integrated with train signalling systems to ensure that the train doors and PSDs open and close in sync. If doors operate out of sync, this may cause further safety risks,” said LTA, giving an example of screen doors opening when trains are not at the platform.

“As our LRT platforms are much smaller than MRT platforms, there is insufficient space to install equipment and cabling to support PSDs that can operate in sync with train doors, without substantially affecting the space available for commuters.”

LTA said, along with the rail operators, it has continued to explore new technology solutions to overcome this constraint.

All LRT stations have been equipped with fixed barriers since 2018, with installation starting in 2015, while a line of tactile warning studs are installed on station platforms to warn passengers that they were approaching the platform edge.

“More recently, LTA and rail operators have also adopted systems using artificial intelligence and video analytics to raise an immediate alert when persons move past the fixed barriers and enter LRT tracks. SMRT installed such a system, iSafe, at BPLRT stations in 2023. A similar system has also been installed for the SPLRT,” LTA said.

According to media reports, the late Loh was the school manager of a primary school in Sengkang and would normally catch the first train of the day to work as he was usually the first person to arrive at the school.

They said that he suffered from dizzy spells due to low blood sugar, but had no other illnesses.

Holland-Bukit Timah MP Edward Chia said in a May 20 Facebook post that he had attended Loh’s wake the same day, where he spoke with Mr Loh’s family, who raised their concerns with him.

“I have assured him that I will follow up on the matters raised with the relevant agencies, as we await the outcome of the police investigation,” he said.

Mr Chia added that his immediate priority was the family’s well-being, and that an immediate relief grant had been arranged for them, with further assistance to be provided to help the family through this difficult period.

The Straits Times has contacted train operator SMRT for more information.

There have been several cases of LRT track fatalities over the years.

On March 23, 2023, a 33-year-old woman was found motionless on the tracks near the platform of Cove station along the Punggol East LRT loop, and pronounced dead on the scene.

In March 2017, a drunk man died after he got on the tracks near Fajar station on the Bukit Panjang LRT system and was hit by a train.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.