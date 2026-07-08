Segar LRT death: Authorities to re-evaluate platform barriers

Safety measures at LRT stations, including the installation of platform barriers, will be re-examined by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and train operators after a man fell onto the tracks and was fatally struck by a train.

Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said this on Tuesday (July 7) in a written response to parliamentary questions raised by MPs Liang Eng Hwa and Edward Chia about the fatal accident.

On May 8, at about 5am, commuter Loh Hee Chen fell onto the tracks at Segar station on the Bukit Panjang LRT line. His family believes it was an accident arising from a dizzy spell.

In his reply on Tuesday, Siow conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and said he was unable to share case-specific information as investigations are still ongoing.

"Every loss of life matters," he said. "Even a single fatality on our network is one too many."

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Reiterating LTA's previous conclusion that platform screen doors at LRT stations should not be installed due to various constraints, Siow said other safety measures have been deployed over the years.

These include fixed barriers at platforms and technological solutions, such as a system that triggers an alert when a person enters the LRT tracks.

"While physical and technological constraints have prevented the installation of platform screen doors at LRT stations thus far, this incident reminds us that we must never stop looking for better solutions," he said.

"I have therefore asked LTA and the public transport operators to re-examine all available solutions."

These include manually operated platform screen doors that do not need to be synchronised with train doors, as well as automated rope barriers suggested by Chia, who is the MP for the area.

"We should not assume that what was not feasible before will remain infeasible forever," Siow said.

"The transport sector has made significant improvements over the years, but there is always more to be done.

"We owe it to the family who has lost a loved one, and to every commuter who entrusts us with their daily journeys to keep working at this — so that we can all travel with peace of mind."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com