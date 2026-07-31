Man who brandished knife at others during Selegie Road dispute to be charged

A 21-year-old man will be charged in court on Saturday (August 1) after he allegedly brandished a knife at three individuals, with whom he purportedly had a dispute with.

Police said in a news release on Friday evening that they were alerted to a case of dispute along Selegie Road at about 4.48am on Monday (July 27), where a man was seen holding a rod-like object.

It was later established that the man had hidden a 40cm-long knife beneath the back of his shirt.

He subsequently confronted three other individuals over a dispute, during which police said he allegedly retrieved the knife and brandished it at them before leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers from Central Police Division identified and arrested the man through extensive ground investigations and with the aid of police cameras.

The knife, which had been disposed by the man, was later recovered along Middle Road.

He will be charged in court on Saturday with the offence of carrying offensive weapons in public places.

If found guilty of the said offence, he could be jailed for up to three years and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

The police also warned would-be perpetrators that they take a serious view of such brazen acts which pose a danger to public safety and the well-being of the public, adding that they will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

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editor@asiaone.com