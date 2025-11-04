Acting Transport Minister hopes to provide Seletar Line updates by 2026, in response to Ng Chee Meng

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is conducting feasibility studies for the MRT's proposed Seletar Line, with an update to be provided "sometime across the turn of the year", said Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

Siow gave the update in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 4) in response to MP Ng Chee Meng, who asked if the potential line can be accelerated.

This is the second time Ng has raised a question in parliament on the Seletar Line, which is likely to pass through his Jalan Kayu ward.

On Sept 25, Ng asked for a "definitive timeline" for the feasibility studies, noting that "connectivity in Jalan Kayu, Fernvale can be improved".

In response, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling explained the areas being studied, adding that the agencies were working "as quickly as [they] can".

A former Second Minister for Transport himself, Ng doubled down on the topic on Nov 4, taking the opportunity to press for a timeline while the acting minister touched on the free morning train rides for commuters in north-east Singapore.

"Minister, thank you for this initiative," Ng started, before segueing to the Seletar Line: "While with this good initiative, will the Seletar Line be accelerated?

"Ultimately, with all the housing density being built up in the north-east region - whether in Punggol or in Jalan Kayu, including Sengkang - I think fundamentally, a new MRT line would be needed, and if you could consider accelerating the Seletar Line, it will be very much appreciated by many residents in the north-east region," he said.

Noting it was not Ng's first time asking for updates on the Seletar Line, Siow explained that planning for MRT lines is in tandem with housing development and demand.

The acting minister also pointed to short-term adjustments made in the interim, such as the free travel scheme and addition of new buses, as examples of how travel demand of commuters can be "adequately catered for".

Siow did however give Ng the timeline he asked for.

"The Seletar Line is being studied. I hope to have an update on this sometime across the turn of the year, and most probably, during the Committee of Supply period.

"We will take a look at it and let LTA do its work to start this line," Siow added.

The Seletar Line is one of two potential rail lines being studied for their feasibility. The other MRT line, tentatively called Tengah Line, will serve areas in Singapore's west and north-west, such as Tengah, Bukit Batok, Queensway and Bukit Merah.

