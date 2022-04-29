Self-service buffets in Singapore allowed to resume from April 30

SINGAPORE - Diners can help themselves to food at buffets from Saturday (April 30) when self-service buffets will be allowed to resume, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday.

The SFA statement added eateries offering self-service buffets will be required to provide hand sanitisers or disposable gloves for their patrons.

It said: "Licensed food establishments that have self-service buffet lines must place at least two bottles of hand sanitisers or two packs of disposable gloves in the vicinity of a self-service buffet, with all starting points covered."

It added that the hand sanitisers must contain at least 60 per cent alcohol.

Food and beverage establishments are also strongly encouraged to remind patrons to use the hand sanitisers or disposable gloves when at the self-service buffet counters, said the statement.

"It is important to provide clean serving cutlery such as spoons, tongs and ladles, to discourage patrons from picking up food using their own cutlery."

SFA said serving cutlery should also be frequently cleaned or replaced with clean ones. This is required even if the self-service buffet is held outside the licensed food establishment.

If employees are serving the food to customers, hand sanitisers or disposable gloves need not be provided.

"However, the service staff should handle ready-to-eat food with clean serving cutlery or gloves," said SFA.

Where the food is not served in chaffing dishes with attached covers, establishments are strongly encouraged to erect plastic or glass barriers to protect food from exposure to environmental contamination or respiratory droplets from patrons queuing at buffet lines.

