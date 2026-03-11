Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

Woman, 60, falls from Sembawang HDB block; police investigating unnatural death

The incident happened at about 5pm at Block 364A Sembawang Crescent
Woman, 60, falls from Sembawang HDB block; police investigating unnatural death
A 60-year-old woman died of her injuries on Tuesday (March 10) after falling from height at Block 364A Sembawang Crescent.
PHOTO: Google Maps
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMarch 11, 2026 8:19 AMBYSean Ler

A 60-year-old woman died of her injuries on Tuesday (March 10) after falling from height at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Sembawang.

The incident happened at about 5pm at Block 364A Sembawang Crescent.

AsiaOne understands that the woman was heard arguing with a male person before the incident. They were believed to be in a relationship.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, police confirmed that the incident was a case of fall from height.

They added that the woman was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where she subsequently died.

Police have classified the case as unnatural death, with investigations ongoing.

[[nid:731247]]

SINGAPORE HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

editor@asiaone.com

Singapore Police Forceunnatural death
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.