Woman, 60, falls from Sembawang HDB block; police investigating unnatural death

A 60-year-old woman died of her injuries on Tuesday (March 10) after falling from height at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Sembawang.

The incident happened at about 5pm at Block 364A Sembawang Crescent.

AsiaOne understands that the woman was heard arguing with a male person before the incident. They were believed to be in a relationship.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, police confirmed that the incident was a case of fall from height.

They added that the woman was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where she subsequently died.

Police have classified the case as unnatural death, with investigations ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

