Sembawang killer litter: Duo from same HDB block arrested for allegedly throwing wooden table, bicycle in separate incidents

Two men, aged 26 and 27, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in two separate cases of rash act at a HDB block in Sembawang this week.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday (March 24) night that the two incidents, at Block 363C Sembawang Crescent, happened on March 23 and 24.

The first incident, which happened at about 10.05am on Monday, involved a 26-year-old man who allegedly threw a wooden table from the fourth floor.

According to the police, the table broke when it hit the ground. No injuries were reported in the first incident.

The second incident, which happened at about 1.30am on Tuesday, involved a 27-year-old man who allegedly threw a bicycle from the 11th floor.

The duo were identified and arrested by officers from Woodlands Police Division on the same day of each report through follow-up investigations, with the thrown items seized as case exhibits.

They will be charged in court on Wednesday with offence of rash act.

If found guilty, they may be fined and jailed for up to six months.

The police warned that they take a serious view of acts that endanger life or personal safety.

[[nid:732182]]

editor@asiaone.com