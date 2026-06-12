Sembawang hit-and-run: Police looking for car driver who fled after hitting LTA bike, weapon found

The police are looking for the driver of a white Volkswagen hatchback car after a hit-and-run accident with a motorcycle in Sembawang on Wednesday (June 10) afternoon.

AsiaOne understands that the motorcycle involved is a Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement patrol motorcycle used in daily operations.

Photos seen by AsiaOne show the car stopped at the drop-off point of Block 364A Sembawang Crescent, and at least two LTA outriders are seen inspecting the vehicle, which has its doors open.

One LTA enforcement vehicle is parked further along the driveway.

Police told AsiaOne they were alerted to the incident at about 4.25pm.

A photo provided to AsiaOne shows at least two Traffic Police (TP) outriders, a TP expressway patrol car, a police fast response car, and a crime scene investigation vehicle present.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police stated that no injuries were reported, adding that the driver left the scene before officers arrived.

A knuckle duster was found during a search of the car and has been seized as a case exhibit.

Efforts are underway to trace the driver amid ongoing investigations.

Knuckle duster is listed as an offensive and scheduled weapon under the Corrosive and Explosives Substances and Offensive Weapon Act.

The offence of carrying an offensive and/or scheduled weapon in a public place otherwise than for a lawful purpose carries an imprisonment term of up to five years and at least six strokes of the cane.

Those who are in an accident involving damage to government property must make a police report within 24 hours.

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editor@asiaone.com