Man threatened with parang, abducted over car rental dispute; 2 women among 4 arrested

A dispute over a car rental agreement spiralled into a police car chase from Sembawang to Woodlands on Tuesday (Aug 4) morning, resulting in the arrest of four persons — two men and two women — aged between 30 and 38.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday morning that they received a report of a man being threatened by a group of persons with a parang.

According to the police, the incident took place at about 1.55am at a carpark along Canberra Street.

Their preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was confronted by the quartet due to a dispute over a car rental agreement.

During the dispute, a 38-year-old man from the group allegedly brandished a parang and threatened the victim, who was then made to sit in the front passenger seat of his vehicle, with another 36-year-old man seated at the back.

Car collided into lamp post

They then drove off to another location where officers from Woodlands Police Division spotted them.

Upon sighting the police, the 38-year-old man purportedly fled in the vehicle with the victim and the 36-year-old man as passengers. The police then gave chase.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle collided into a lamp post at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and Woodlands Avenue 10.

Following the collision, the 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene, with a parang recovered from him.

The 36-year-old man fled on foot but he and the two women, aged 30 and 38, were later arrested separately through follow-up investigations.

Police said the 38-year-old man will be charged with the offences of abduction and possession of a scheduled weapon on Wednesday.

Investigations into the remaining trio are still ongoing.

The police warned would-be perpetrators that they take a serious view of these blatant and dangerous acts and will spare no effort to track down those involved.

"Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," they added.

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editor@asiaone.com