'Confirm do until you settle': 2 arrested for loanshark harassment in Sembawang

Two men, aged 18 and 28, will be charged in court on Wednesday (July 29) for their alleged involvement in several cases of loanshark harassment.

The police said on Tuesday night that they were alerted to one such case at a residential unit along Sembawang Drive at about 8.55am on Sunday, in which a wall beside the lift lobby was scribbled with loanshark-related graffiti.

A photograph of the alleged crime scene reads: "O$P$. Next is sure your neighbours face big problem. Confirm do until you settle me. My name is [redacted](sic)."

Officers from Woodlands, Central and Clementi Police Divisions identified the man through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was arrested on Monday, with preliminary investigations indicating that he is possibly involved in at least four other similar cases islandwide.

The penalty for loanshark harassment for first-time offenders is a jail term of up to five years, along with a fine of between $5,000 and $10,000, and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

The police reiterated that they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disrupt public safety and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

"Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist them in any way," said the police

The public can call the police hotline at 999 if they suspect or know anyone involved in loansharking activities.

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editor@asiaone.com