'Send help': Expat says she'll be homeless in 2 weeks due to 50% rent hike, asks internet for advice

To be homeless in a foreign country is a scary situation to be in.

For this South African living in Singapore, that may jolly well be the case, she said.

Mari Coetsee shared on TikTok on May 24 that she has been living in Singapore for eight years and is now facing an impending exit from her current place.

She told AsiaOne that the lease for her apartment of two years was ending this month, and the landlord wanted to hike the rental by 50 per cent if she wants a short extension.

She's leaving to work in a different country but her passport, she said, is withheld due to a visa application.

This leaves her with little options, she lamented, adding that she's only going to be here for just under three months.

For starters, home owners here are typically not allowed to rent out their properties for less than three consecutive months.

"I hope this reaches the right person that can help me," she said.

While she can easily move into a hotel or serviced apartment temporarily, it'll be too expensive, she complained.

"It is just ridiculous, the market is insane at the moment."

In a follow-up video, Coetsee shared screenshots of the cost for staying in a serviced apartment, which added up to a high $7,867 for 45 nights.

In the meantime, she said she has been staying at her friend's place for about a month but soon she will have to move out as well.

As she owns a Maltipoo dog, she also requires a place that allows pets.

Despite her woes in finding a room, Coetsee still feels optimistic and hopeful in the search for a temporary place to stay before she leaves Singapore in a couple of weeks.

Her video gained traction with many netizens offering her rooms to stay and suggestions for her to explore alternative places to stay.

Some pet owners that empathised with her commented that they had a room for her and her Maltipoo.

It seems Coetsee is not alone, with one user commented that their rental will be increasing from $3,500 to $5,000 soon and would have to move out as well.

With the overwhelming response, Coetsee told AsiaOne that she's "extremely grateful to everyone who has sent me messages of encouragement and offering a place in their home for me".

She said that she has yet to find a place that accommodates both her and her dog.

