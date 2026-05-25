Seng Choon egg farm among 5 farms to be affected by Lim Chu Kang land-use change

Household egg brand Seng Choon is among five farms that will be affected by land-use changes in Lim Chu Kang.

The other farms are Bollywood Farms, Gan Aquarium, Gallop Kranji Farm Resort and Malaysian Feedmill Farms, CNA reported.

The land-use changes were announced in a joint statement by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the Ministry of Defence, the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Singapore Land Authority on Monday (May 25).

"These changes arise from ongoing reviews of land use to meet Singapore's evolving needs," the statement read.

Land north of Lim Chu Kang, currently designated for defence, will be reallocated for agricultural developments in the future.

Meanwhile, land south of Lim Chu Kang will be repurposed for defence uses.

The statement explained that "careful planning" of Singapore's limited land is necessary to meet national needs, such as housing, defence, jobs, infrastructure and food production.

Strategic land use changes are necessary to optimise scarce land resources to meet evolving national needs and ensure Singapore's continued growth and development, the statement said.

"The land-use changes will allow the government to explore how the physical co-location of food and non-food farms to the north of Lim Chu Kang could benefit from shared facilities and integrated infrastructure planning for more efficient operations, better logistics and to lower production costs.

"In addition, the land-use changes will result in contiguous land that will better serve defence uses."

According to the statement, two of the five farms have leases that will expire in the mid-2030s.

Seng Choon Farm's lease expires in 2036, CNA reported.

The remaining three farms will have their leases expire in December 2026 and March 2027.

All farms were notified of the land-use changes since 2020 and were also informed that their leases would not be renewed.

Until their leases expire, however, farms may continue to remain on site until the expiry of their tenures.

"Farms that wish to continue operations have the option of participating in SFA's annual Singapore Agri-space Sales programme or NParks' land tenders," the statement said.

"The Government is engaging and working closely with affected farms to support a smooth transition and ensure continuity of local agriculture uses."

AsiaOne has reached out to Seng Choon for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com