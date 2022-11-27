Man and woman, both 78, killed in Sengkang condo fire

SINGAPORE - A man and a woman, both 78, died in a fire at Rivervale Crest condominium on Sunday (Nov 27) morning.

Both were among three people who were unconscious when they were taken to hospital. The two subsequently died from their injuries, said the police, while a 73-year-old man remains in hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Sunday that it was alerted at about 1am to a fire at the condominium at 9 Rivervale Crescent.

When SCDF officers arrived, the fire was raging inside a unit on the 14th storey.

Firefighters forced their way into the smoke-logged unit and found three unconscious people inside.

They were carried out of the unit and taken to the ground floor.

SCDF's emergency medical services personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on two of them and took them to Sengkang General Hospital.

The third person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

About 150 people from neighbouring units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

SCDF said the fire involved that contents of a bedroom and that it was extinguished with a water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

