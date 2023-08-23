Sengkang condo management removes resident's doormat, issues encroachment notice

Condo residents might want to check if their doormats are still at their doorstep.

Frankie Lim, who lives at High Park Residences in Fernvale, took to Facebook last Sunday (Aug 20) to share a puzzling notice that an unidentified neighbour received on Friday.

Titled "Encroached items removed", the notice read that the condo management corporation (MCST) had "previously notified you (unit owner) about encroachment on common property and gave sufficient notice to remove the items".

"Since no action was taken on your part, we have moved the items to the management's holding area," the note continued. The resident was advised to approach the management office for permission to recover their item.

Written at the bottom of the notice was the description of the offending item: Doormat.

Lim told AsiaOne that he found out about the matter from a neighbour who sent him the notice.

He believes that the MCST is dealing with the affected unit "due to neighbour complaints" as he had observed that "most units have a doormat and shoes outside".

AsiaOne has reached out to High Park Residences Management Office but has yet to receive a response at the time of writing.

Several netizens shared similar experiences in the comments, pointing out that it was likely removed because of complaints.

Others reasoned that the management was trying to prevent clutter in the common areas and speculated that the doormat might be too large.

