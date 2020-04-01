Sengkang condo murder: Man charged with murder of woman he often walked hand in hand with

A 48-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 43-year-old woman on Saturday (Jan 4).

Paul Leslie Quirk was arrested on Friday at Esparina Residences condominium in Sengkang after the police received a call for help at 12.07pm and found a woman, Ms Christina Khoo Gek Hwa, unresponsive in the condo unit. She was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Quirk will be remanded at Changi Prison's medical centre for psychiatric observation for three weeks, and be brought back to court for mention on Jan 24.

Residents told The Straits Times that they heard loud voices from the couple's third-floor unit for about 15 minutes at 11am on Friday. Witnesses said the two were a couple who were often seen walking around holding hands.

People ST spoke to also said they had been living in the condominium for several years and that a child would occasionally stay with them.

If convicted of murder, Quirk could face the death penalty.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.